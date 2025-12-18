Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Lengthy List of Names On The Mend Before Dolphins Game

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had over a dozen players listed on their Week 16 injury report, and that didn't change following a more intense Thursday practice.

Tee Higgins (concussion) continues to stick in the protocol and likely has to exit it tomorrow and log one full practice to return this week. Joe Burrow (knee) popped up on the injury report again and continues to log full practices.

Check out the Thursday statuses below:

Did Not Practice - B.J Hill, Kris Jenkins, Charlie Jones, Joseph Ossai (all ankle injuries)

Limited - Higgins (concussion), Noah Fant (ankle)

Full - Burrow (knee), Dylan Fairchild (hamstring), PJ Jules (ankle), Drew Sample (neck), Amarius Mims (knee), Samaje Perine (ankle), Shemar Stewart (knee), DJ Turner II (ankle)

Cincinnati has moved to a betting favorite over the now Quinn Ewers-led Miami Dolphins this weekend. Zac Taylor is focused on getting a win down south and blocking out the noise surrounding his job security.

He addressed the recently revealed contract extension that has him tied to Cincinnati through 2027, stating the extension "doesn't matter" because he coaches "every day like it's his last."

Change may have to happen somewhere after three consecutive seasons without a playoff trip.

“All we want to do is win and bring championships here to Cincinnati, and we'll do whatever it takes," Taylor said on Wednesday. "To put in specific words on how that's going to look, that's all for us behind the scenes to work through it and make sure we do all that. But I have absolute confidence that we have the right people and the right setups to make this happen, because we've proven it, and we'll prove it again."

The Bengals take on Miami at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

