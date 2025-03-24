Cincinnati Bengals One of Many Teams Showing Interest in Marshall Star Edge Rusher Mike Green
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were one of 29 teams at Marshall's Pro Day on Monday afternoon.
The entire NFL world likely wanted to get an up close and personal look at Mike Green. The edge rusher is expected to be a first round pick and could be a legitimate option for the Bengals with the No. 17 overall pick.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him Green to Alex Highsmith of the Steelers. Highsmith has at least six sacks and 13 quarterback hits in each of the past four seasons.
"High-energy pass rusher with productivity and a method of play that should translate to the next level," Zierlein wrote. "Green displays a natural and instinctive rush, utilizing loose hips and a series of moves and counters that can open doors with force or finesse. He’s very physical, with notes of violence in the way he attacks blockers in both phases. His explosiveness allows him to penetrate gaps, play around or through the protection edges and change direction quickly to finish in the backfield. He relentlessly presses forward, but can run out of gas due to his hot-running motor. Teams might wish he were heavier and longer but he’s willful, skilled and powerful with the ability to create enormous matchup concerns as an edge rusher on the next level."
Green is Zierlein's 12th ranked prospect. The Bengals certainly need to bolster their pass rush. The Marshall product may be able to do just that. He had 17 sacks last season. He's on the smaller side for a defensive end, measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 251 pounds at the NFL Combine.
He caught the attention of NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl, performing well in front of evaluators from across the league.
"Going into the senior bowl, the biggest question was ‘Can Mike Green play against Power Five competition?’" Green said on Monday according to Tyler Kennett of The Herald Dispatch. "Going out there and showing that I can meant a lot. I think it definitely helped my stock, for sure.”
If the Bengals did draft Green, he would join a room that includes Trey Hendrickson, Myles Murphy, Joseph Ossai and Cedric Johnson.
Watch footage from Green's Pro Day below: