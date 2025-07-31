Cincinnati Bengals Must Approve Stadium Lease That Hamilton County Voted for on Thursday
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' and Hamilton County have reached agreement on a new lease agreement that would keep the team at Paycor Stadium for at least the next 11 seasons according to WLWT's Todd Dykes.
County commissioners approved the lease by a 2-1 vote on Thursday afternoon.
The Bengals still have to approve the proposal.
"The Bengals have to sign off on the new lease agreement," Dykes tweeted. "Trying to figure out if - and/or when - this might happen. The team doesn't love language in the document related to the possibility of losing parking revenue in the future."
The deal is a 10-year extension that runs for the next 11 years. There will be two, five-year extension options on the back end of this agreement.
“We aren’t looking to move, we don’t plan to move,” Bengals owner MIke Brown said earlier this month. “We want to have a deal that we can make work here. And that’s what’s being negotiated now and I think it will get done and we’ll stay here and I’ll be happy about it.”
It's unclear when the Bengals will vote on the deal, but it's reasonable to think it'll happen in near future.
