Former Bengal Tycen Anderson Says Goodbye To City, Organization After Leaving in 2026 Free Agency

CINCINNATI — Tycen Anderson said goodbye to Bengals fans in recent days. He's headed out to Denver to play for the Broncos this coming season.

The veteran was a key special teams piece in recent years.

Integral On Special Teams

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Tycen Anderson (26) acknowledges the crowd after a play during the second half in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Anderson played 850 special teams snaps for Cincinnati over the past three seasons. He appeared in every game in each of the past two seasons and 41 games in his four years with the Bengals, racking up 46 career tackles in the process.

Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons wanted to keep him.

"I'd love that," Simmons said last month when asked about the team possibly re-signing Anderson. "I think it's a huge, huge factor for us. He's obviously a good player. I think that he's an important cog for us, and he knows how I feel about him. We stay in touch a lot and have throughout his career. I've got a great affection for him. I have a great deal of trust and admiration for what he does, and it'll be great to get him back."

Check out his full goodbye post below:

"As I close this chapter with the Cincinnati Bengals, I'm filled with gratitude for everything this journey has given me, on and off the field. From day one, this organization poured into me. The coaches, staff, and culture pushed me to grow, and I'm thankful for every moment. To my teammates, I love y'all. The battles, the laughs, the unseen work... those memories and bonds will stay with me forever. And Ohio-home. From Toledo to Cincinnati, this place shaped me, and I'll always carry it with me. Leave with a full heart and excitement for what's next. Thank you for everything."

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