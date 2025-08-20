Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Lineman Expected to Undergo Surgery, Miss 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive lineman Cordell Volson is expected to miss the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury. Head coach Zac Taylor announced the news on Wednesday.
Volson will undergo shoulder surgery. He was injured in practice last week and didn't play against the Commanders in Cincinnati's second preseason game on Monday night.
"That's a tough one for him. He's been a guy that's really worked hard for us," Taylor said. "That's a hard one, because he's been a guy who's been a starter for us. He's been a backup for us. All he's ever done is come to work and try to be the best Cincinnati Bengal he can be. And not always agreeing with what we're doing in terms of him not being a starter anymore, but he just handled it in such a professional way. He's just been a team player through and through, and that's where he's been his entire life. Any player that has an issue like this, where it's a surgery that's going to be a significant hit to them, you never want to see him go through. But Cordell just feels a little different because of what he's given to us, his approach every day. We want everybody to have that same approach. So that's difficult news for him to have to deal with."
The Bengals took Volson in the fourth round (136th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's made 48 regular season starts and appeared in 50 games since being drafted.
Other Guard Injuries
The Bengals are dealing with a plethora of injuries in the guard room. Cody Ford is less than 100% and has spent time at offensive tackle in recent weeks. Lucas Patrick got hurt in Monday's game against the Commanders. They'll take it slow with him this week.
The team is certainly concerned with their lack of depth at guard. They brought in Dalton Risner for a visit on Tuesday. He left town without a contract, but it's reasonable to expect the Bengals to add a guard with Volson out for the season.
For more on the Bengals' injury situation and their plan for Saturday's preseason finale against the Colts, go here.
