Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wins PFWA George Halas Award
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been voted the 2025 George Halas Award winner by the Professional Football Writes of America.
The Halas Award is presented annually to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.
Burrow posted career highs in passing yards (4,918), touchdown passes (43), completions (460) and attempts (652) in 2024 after recovering from wrist surgery that ended his 2023 season in November.
Burrow also won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award, which he received at the NFL Honors program in the days of the Super Bowl.
It was Burrow’s second Comeback Player of the Year award after winning it following his 2021 season when he led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI following knee surgery that cut short his rookie season.
Burrow won the PFWA Comeback Player of the Year as well.
He is the third player in Bengals history to win the Halas Award, joining Tim Krumrie (1990) and Mike Zimmer (2010).
The award is named for Halas, a charter member (1963) of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who was associated with the Chicago Bears and NFL from their inception in 1920 until his death in 1983 as an owner, manager, player and promoter. Halas won 324 games and six NFL titles in 40 seasons as a coach.
It is one of the two oldest awards presented by the PFWA, along with the Bill Nunn Jr. Award, presented to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage.