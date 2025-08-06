Cincinnati Bengals Share Preseason Plan for Star QB Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made it clear that Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the healthy starters will play in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Eagles.
The Bengals want to get off to a faster start this season—and they believe more preseason reps for their stars are going to help them get there.
"We don't have this targeted as the biggest play time for our guys. We really picked Washington to be more of that," Taylor said. "Another thing I hate to put in a stone—a couple of series, several series is what we'll give those starters."
The plan is for Burrow and company to play most of, if not all of the first quarter on Thursday night in Philadelphia.
"This game. This one really, give or take. You’re really looking at… I’m going to define it for you—the first quarter," Taylor said. "But it’s give or take. It could be a long possession that eats up most of the first quarter. Do you want them to get another one? I’ve always been in these preseason situations, you’re careful to say what I just said because it could go into the second quarter because of reps that we’ve gotten. But right now, that’s about the target period that we’ve got."
Burrow is expected to get the most snaps of the preseason in their matchup against the Commanders in Washington on Aug. 18. Don't be surprised if Taylor opts to play the starters for the entire first half.
The first two Bengals' preseason games are road primetime matchups. The Bengals play three of their first four regular season games on the road. It'll be valuable experience—especially for the young guys.
"Game atmosphere. Going on the road like we are Week 1," Taylor said. "We do have a road prime time game early in the season, so the lights are on, you're in a road environment, that's great. As much as we practice it and do it it's not the same feel. Just those 11 guys being in the huddle on both sides of the ball and all the communication that's got to occur, so it's just a good opportunity to get those guys some additional reps."
