Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries Following Return From Ravens Victory

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are back in the win column after Thursday's 32-14 triumph over the Baltimore Ravens, and Zac Taylor is hoping to get some more injured players back into the fold for the final five games of this season. He gave a clear update on Jermaine Burton after he was a late addition to the list on Wednesday with an ankle injury.

"We'll see. You know, probably week to week at this point," Taylor said about Burton, who's played in zero games so far this season.

He didn't have a new update on Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) and Tee Higgins (concussion) after neither player practiced on Thursday.

Cincinnati kept its season alive at 4-8 overall. They need to win out the rest of the way and get a couple more losses from Baltimore and Pittsburgh, but a path is there to shock the world. Joe Burrow hasn't lost yet this season as the Bengals' starting quarterback.

“It’s hard to say. I just keep saying, you wouldn’t trade him for anybody," Taylor said on Thursday night about Burrow's impact on his teammates, producing a win. "When you’ve got the guy out there that you wouldn’t trade for anybody, there’s just this different confidence. I don’t say that in any way to slight any other guy because we’ve had a ton of confidence with the quarterbacks that have been playing for us. Joe Burrow – he’s a spectacular player. The team responds the right way to it.”

Cincinnati will try to take out another AFC contender in Buffalo on the road next Sunday.

