Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Key Weakness By Claiming Former First Round Pick
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals officially trimmed their roster down to 53 as part of the NFL’s final cuts. One of the bigger surprises after the deadline for roster cuts passed on Tuesday is that the Bengals opted to keep only eight offensive linemen.
As of this moment the team is left with three backups on the o-line behind their starters, which leads to the assumption that they will be adding to the group via the waiver wire and/or free agency.
"We're always going to look to better our team any way we can. Duke and those guys are actively working and always evaluating." head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about the offensive line on Tuesday.
Former Patriots first round pick Cole Strange could be the perfect fit in Cincinnati.
He was waived as part of the New England Patriots final roster cuts. Strange appeared in 30 games during his time in New England, starting 27 at left guard before suffering a torn patellar tendon late in the 2023 season. He began 2024 on the PUP list before starting the final two weeks of the season at center. The Patriots opted to decline his fifth year option this past spring before ultimately cutting him on Tuesday.
Strange flashed at times during his rookie season. That included successful reps against Steelers four time all-pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward. The Patriots went on to win that game against the Steelers due in large part to Strange’s effort to eliminate pressure from the inside.
The elephant in the room is obviously the injury Strange suffered in 2023. Prior to that injury, Strange was seemingly progressing at a solid rate in the NFL. He suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee in a Week 15 game against the Chiefs, causing him to miss the rest of the year and most of the 2024 campaign.
Knee injuries are difficult to overcome especially for offensive linemen, but there is reason to believe the Strange will manage to bounce back. He is an exceptional athlete and still managed to at least get on the field for some reps last season, even showcasing versatility to play center.
The Bengals have questions at the right guard spot. Lucas Patrick has been a solid backup at the NFL level throughout his career, the Bengals appear to be banking on him to start. A case can be made that rookie Jalen Rivers should start over Patrick, though relying on a fifth rounder that needs time to develop hardly seems like an ideal plan.
The Bengals should absolutely put in a claim for Strange. If he is able to recapture his pre-injury form, then the Bengals would instantly upgrade the right guard position.
Getting Strange would be inexpensive since he's in the final year of his rookie contract.
The goal for the Bengals should be clear, keep Burrow protected so that he can properly lead this team to a potential Super Bowl. Let's see if they make a move to improve the right guard position in the coming days.
