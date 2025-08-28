Cincinnati Bengals Star Player Reacts to Dalton Risner Signing: 'He's a Dog'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to terms with veteran guard Dalton Risner on Wednesday.
That generated plenty of excitement among fans, but what about the locker room? How did the Bengals react?
Star left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. had nothing but praise for the newest member of the Bengals' offensive line.
“He's going to help us a ton,” Brown told Joe Danneman of FOX 19. “Everybody knows what he's done in the league, man. Honestly, even in college, from what I remember, I think he went to Kansas State, right? Yeah, yeah. So, I'm a little familiar with his game. He's been that guy. So, you know, I look forward to meeting him, man, and being able to get to working with him here”
Risner hasn't allowed a sack in the past two seasons (25 games) according to Pro Football Focus. He's entering his seventh NFL season after spending four years in Denver and two years in Minnesota.
“I know that he's a dog," Brown said. "He's got tremendous feet. He does a great job also using his hands and pass protection. He's a really big guy as well. So, it sounds like a mesh and easy fit in our room.”
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is scheduled to talk on Thursday. It's safe to assume he won't be making any proclamations about Risner's status for Week 1. The regular season opener is just 10 days away.
Is it realistic to think he'll be ready to go?
“Offensive line is a unique spot," Brown told Danneman. "A unique position in a way where it does take time to develop that continuity and feel. So, but everybody's different.”
Risner is expected to be in the building on Thursday. The Bengals will try to get him up to speed with the regular season looming.
Watch Danneman's conversation with Brown below:
