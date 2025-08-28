Bengals Give Joe Burrow Realistic Chance to Make History After Latest Roster Move
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a necessary move on Wednesday and one that gives Joe Burrow a chance to do something he's never done and they've never done: Win a Super Bowl.
No, the Bengals didn't sign an All-Pro defensive tackle, a top safety or another weapon for Burrow to throw to.
Could Risner be the difference between making a championship run and sitting at home in January?
This is the same franchise and quarterback that made it to Super Bowl LVI with guys like Trey Hopkins, Hakeem Adeniji and Isaiah Prince starting for them.
Risner an above average pass blocking guard that has 81 regular season starts. He gives the Bengals' offensive line a real chance to thrive this season.
Not survive. Thrive.
Why is Risner so valuable?
He helps bring an incomplete offensive line room together. The puzzle pieces fit in a way that they haven't in the past.
From veterans Orlando Brown Jr., Ted Karras and Lucas Patrick to rookies Dylan Fairchild and Jalen Rivers—this offensive line should be able to keep Burrow upright.
If they do that, then there's no reason why this Bengals team can't be one of the best teams in the NFL.
Yes, the same Bengals team that has question marks all over their defense.
Will they have enough pass rusher after signing Trey Hendrickson? Will the secondary be better even though they didn't make any significant roster moves on the back end? Is Logan Wilson still capable of being the playmaker he was a few years ago? Are the young linebackers ready to make an impact?
There are plenty of questions and flaws on this roster. They aren't perfect.
It doesn't matter.
"Protect 9 and Everything Will Be Fine."
The Bengals' offensive line hasn't used that saying yet—at least not to my knowledge, but that should be their motto this season.
"That’s our hopes and dreams right there," Karras said referencing Burrow earlier this month.
Opponents have hit the Bengals' star quarterback aka "Mr. Hopes and Dreams" far too often during his first five NFL seasons.
An offensive line room that is led by Brown, Mims and Karras has a chance to be good—especially in the Bengals' pass first system, but they need quality guard play.
Fairchild looks the part on the left side, plus the Bengals have two proven pieces to work with in Risner and Patrick.
Patrick is as versatile as any lineman on the team not named Cody Ford. He can play center and both guard spots. Risner has experience at both guard positions. Ford can play guard or tackle. Matt Lee is a young, athletic center that thrives as a pass blocker.
This offensive line compliments each other well. They have a nice blend of experience, athleticism, youth and depth.
The Bengals are in position to do something they haven't done consistently since they took Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft: protect him.
Their offensive line room has the talent. They have the depth. It's time for this offense to reach another level.
If the Bengals' offensive line does their job, then Burrow will get the chance to do something he's gotten close to doing, but the franchise has never done: win a Super Bowl
