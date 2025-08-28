Cincinnati Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Ranked High on NFL's Top 100 List
CINCINNATI — It's been a big week for Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.
Not only did he get a $14 million pay raise for the 2025 season, but he's also ranked 14th in the NFL's top 100 list.
Hendrickson made a big jump in the rankings. After being ranked 77th last season, he jumped up 63 spots to 14th overall.
"Silent assassin," Jameis Winston said when asked about Hendrickson. "The reason that I call him that is even in his time in New Orleans. Silent Assassin. And the reason I call him that is because even in his time in New Orleans, where he was behind Cam Jordan, he would always end up on the sack numbers. Like, when you look at the game, like, he's gonna get him one or two sacks.
"He just keeps going and going, and he knows he's confident in his ability. When he's on that field, it's like he just turns into the Incredible Hulk."
Hendrickson has 35 sacks over the past two seasons. He was an All-Pro for the first time in 2024 and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Hendrickson, 30, has made the NFL top 100 in each of the past four seasons. This is the highest he's been ranked by a wide margin. He was ranked 73rd in 2021, 78th in 2022, 75th in 2023 and 77th in 2024.
New Contract
Hendrickson signed a new contract with the Bengals that will pay him $29 million in 2025 and includes $1 million in incentives. He practiced with the team for the first time this season on Wednesday.
"I'm a football player and football players play football," Hendrickson said. "It's good to be back out there with the guys. Not that I didn't enjoy coaching, but that's not what I am here to do. Looking forward to getting back to football."
Watch the NFL's announcement of Hendrickson's ranking below:
