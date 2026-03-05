Trey Hendrickson Projected to Leave Bengals, Sign With AFC Powerhouse

The Cincinnati Bengals have been through a lot of ups and downs with their superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson over the last few years and it appears as though the saga is finally coming to an end.

The belief this offseason is that Hendrickson is going to leave town. The Bengals had the option to franchise tag him and trade him, but they opted against doing that, which now allows the former Defensive Player of the Year candidate to hit the open market without any additional friction.

But that brings up the pressing question: Where is Hendrickson going to sign this offseason?

Jacob Camenker of USA Today recently put together a list of one perfect free agent prediction for each team in the NFL. For the New England Patriots, Camenker predicted they would be the team to win the Hendrickson sweepstakes, resulting in the former Bengals pass rusher signing with the reigning AFC Champions.

Trey Hendrickson is the perfect free agent target for the Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91)

"Only two Patriots players – Harold Landry (8.5) and K'Lavon Chaisson (7.5) – had more than four sacks last season," Camenker wrote. "Hendrickson is on the older side, but he fits New England's win-now timeline. The 31-year-old has generated 74.5 sacks across 87 games dating back to the 2020 NFL season."

The Patriots need to add an edge rusher to their defense. They have a lot of talent on the roster, even after cutting Stefon Diggs on Wednesday. They're built to go to the Super Bowl right now and for years to come with Drake Maye at the helm. But they need to add some players who can help them win right now becayse the Super Bowl window is clearly wide open.

There aren't very many "win now" players available who are better and more impactful than Hendrickson.

He's a former candidate for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and posted double digit sacks in four of the last six seasons including two years with 17 1/2 sacks. When he's healthy and at his best, there are only a handful of defensive players in the league who are on his level.

The Patriots are set to lose K'Lavon Chaisson this offseason. Replacing him with Hendrickson would be the upgrade that their defense needs to get over the hump and get back to the Super Bowl and beyond next season.

