Cincinnati Bengals Starter Appears to Suffer Injury, Clearing Way for Top Draft Pick
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai limped off during Saturday's practice and hasn't returned. He's unclear what Ossai is dealing with, but it opened the door for first round pick Shemar Stewart to work with the starting defense.
" He's only getting better every rep that passes, so his opportunities are going to be there for him," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about Stewart before practice. "It's happened situationally with some of our rush packages, but I think this is the week we can really start being flexible on moving guys around and taking a look at different pairings."
Stewart had a tackle for loss in Cincinnati's preseason opener against Philadelphia on Thursday night.
"He played hard. He plays with a lot of force, a lot of power," Taylor said. "Explosion. So chasing things down on the backside, that was all over his college tape. I thought he did a nice job there. There’s some good things he put on tape. We’ll just continue to build off of it."
Ossai's Uncertainty
The Bengals are hoping year five is the magic number for Ossai. He posted career-highs in tackles (46) and sacks (five) last season.
He signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Bengals in March. Ossai has dealt with injuries in the past. Hopefully whatever he's dealing with is minor.
Stewart's Impact
The Bengals selected Stewart in the first round (17th overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has the ability to play on both end spots and at defensive tackle. That versatility is something the Bengals plan on utilizing this season.
"That player is rare, coming out of the draft, somebody that can come off the edge, one play, play in the B gap, two plays later, play in the C gap, set the edge, do multiple things," Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said earlier this month. "It's just rare, because you generally get, you know, guys that are 255 and but to get a guy 280 that can do that with that kind of power israre, and we're excited to have him."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 57,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast