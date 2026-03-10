Joseph Ossai Shares Emotional Goodbye to Cincinnati After New Deal With Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals made a pair of additions to bolster their defense. They agreed to terms with Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe on Monday afternoon.

They also lost a few of their players, including edge rusher Joseph Ossai. Ossai agreed to a deal with the New York Jets to help replace Jermaine Johnson in New York.

On Tuesday, Ossai said goodbye to the Bengals and Cincinnati after agreeing to a 3-year, $36 million contract with the Jets.

"Dear Cincinnati, These past five years have been incredible, to say the least. In my time here, I’ve met and made friends—or dare I say, family for life," Ossai wrote in a post on X. "There are too many people to thank and not enough time, but I’ll do my best. To my teammates, coaches, and trainers: thank you for five amazing years of hard work, dedication, and fun, because that is exactly what it was. Through the ups and downs of this game, we always found a way to bunker down and grow, and that’s something I will take with me everywhere I go.

Joseph Ossai pens goodbye message to Bengals fans

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks for the locker room with trainers in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Thank you to the Brown family for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams and be a part of something phenomenal. And last but not least, thank you to the city of Cincinnati for welcoming me with open arms. 'The people make the place, not the other way around.' Every relationship that has been built throughout the city over these past five years holds a special place in my heart, and that will make this place impossible to forget. Until next time Cincinnati... With Love, 58."

The Bengals selected Ossai in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. During his time in Cincinnati, he recorded 14 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles, three passes defensed, and 16 tackles for loss.

Ossai should get plenty of opportunities to produce in New York. He joins a very depleted edge rusher room for the Jets.

With Ossai leaving town, the Bengals only have two of their 10 draft picks from the 2021 NFL Draft class on the roster: Ja'Marr Chase and Evan McPherson. Cam Sample is a free agent and could be the third member of the class to stick around if he re-signs with Cincinnati.

