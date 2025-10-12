Cincinnati Bengals Starter Injured in First Half of Matchup With Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis — Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki left Sunday's game against the Packers with a left pectoral injury.
Gesicki spent some time in the blue medical tent, then he walked to the locker room. He has been declared out.
Watch video of Gesicki walking to the locker room below:
Gesicki signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Bengals in March. He had 65 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals last season. His stellar play paved the way for his return.
The veteran didn't do much so far this season, tallying eight receptions for 61 yards in six games.
Bengals Struggling
The Bengals' offense is struggling on Sunday against the Packers. They have one first down and have gone 3-and-out on three of their four possessions.
Cincinnati has 21 yards of offense on 14 first half plays. Tee Higgins leads the team with one catch for 14 yards. Quarterback Joe Flacco has completed just 4-of-9 passes for 14 yards.
"I think the best way for me to do it is to keep is simple. I think when you've played a lot of ball and been around a lot of ball, you can get to the point where you complicate things," Flacco said on Friday. "You're just making it harder on yourself so honestly, I think my experience in this regard is gonna help me in the sense that I don't have all the answers, just keep it simple, go play football and I think that's the best way to make sure we play consistently, stay ahead of the chains and do all those things."
The Bengals haven't scored a first half touchdown since Week 2 when Joe Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase for a four-yard score. Cincinnati's offense has to snap out of it.
They're in danger of falling to 0-4 without Burrow and 2-4 on the season. Cincinnati has been outscored 113-37 during their losing streak over the past three weeks.
