Bengals QB Joe Burrow Has Better Numbers When He's Missing Tee Higgins or Ja'Marr Chase Than When He Has Both WRs
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins said there was “no way” he would have been able to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, even if the game had been on Sunday instead of Thanksgiving night.
While nothing is official yet, the prognosis is likely the same for Sunday for the rematch against the Ravens after Higgins reported concussion symptoms after the team’s loss to Buffalo, during which the receiver twice hit his head on the turf hard enough to require evaluations from the independent neurologist.
The Bengals listed Higgins as a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and the recovery time is typically longer after a second concussion in a span of days.
While not having Higgins – who leads the team in touchdowns with nine this season and ranks fourth among all receivers with 19 since the start of 2024 – would be a big hit for the Cincinnati offense, it’s something the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow have overcome many times.
Since Ja’Marr Chase arrived in 2021, Burrow has started 14 games in which he didn’t have either Higgins or Chase.
Remarkably, his numbers – and the team’s winning percentage – are better when either Chase or Higgins doesn’t play.
In the 14 games in which he didn’t have one of his top receivers, Burrow has completed 351 of 500 passes for 3,779 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Completion percentage: 70.2
Yards per attempt: 7.6
Passer rating is 108.2
Record: 9-5 (.643)
In 50 games with both Chase and Higgins, Burrow is 1,227 of 1,799 for 13,529 yards with 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.
Completion percentage: 68.2
Yards per attempt: 7.5
Passer rating: 101.2
Record: 32-18 (.640)
The numbers aren’t crazy better, but they’re better, which is impressive given that Burrow has had to work around the absence of an elite receiver.
In case you’re wondering, here is a breakdown of the games, the quality of the opponent and how the healthy receiver fared:
No Chase
Week 8, 2022 – Browns 32, Bengals 13
Spread: Bengals by 3
25 of 35, 232 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
Higgins: 3 rec., 39 yards, TD
Week 9, 2022 – Bengals 42, Panthers 21
Spread: Bengals by 7
22 of 28 for 206 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Higgins: 7 rec., 60 yards
Week 10, 2022 – Bengals 37, Steelers 30
Spread: Bengals by 3.5
24 of 39 for 355 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs
Higgins: 9 rec., 148 yards
Weel 11, 2022 – Bengals 20, Titans 16
Spread: Bengals by 1.5
22 of 37 for 270 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Higgins: 7 rec., 141 yards, TD
No Higgins
Week 3, 2021 – Bengals 24, Steelers 10
Spread: Steelers by 3
14 of 18 for 172 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
Chase: 4 rec., 65 yards, 2 TDs
Week 4, 2021 – Bengals 24, Jaguars 21
Spread: Bengals by 7.5
25 of 32 for 348 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT
Chase: 6 rec., 77 yards
Week 5, 2023 – Bengals 34, Cardinals 20
Spread: Bengals by 3
36 of 46 for 317 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
Chase: 15 rec., 192 yards, 3 TDs
Week 7, 2023 – Bengals 31, 49ers 17
Spread: 49ers by 4.5
28 of 32 for 283 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT
Chase: 10 rec., 100 yards, 1 TD
Week 1, 2024 – Patriots 16, Bengals 10
Spread: Bengals by 7.5
21 of 29 for 164 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Chase: 6 rec., 62 yards
Week 2, 2024 – Chiefs 26, Bengals 25
Spread: Chiefs by 6
23 of 26 for 258 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT
Chase: 4 rec., 35 yards
Week 8, 2024 – Eagles 37, Bengals 17
Spread: Bengals by 2.5
26 of 37 for 234 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Chase: 9 rec., 54 yards, 1 TD
Week 9, 2024 – Bengals 41, Raiders 24
Spread: Bengals by 7
27 of 39 for 251 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT
Chase: 7 rec., 43 yards
Week 10, 2024 – Ravens 35, Bengals 34
Spread: Ravens by 6
34 of 56 for 428 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT
Chase: 11 rec., 264 yards, 3 TDs
Week 12, 2025 – Bengals 32, Ravens 14
24 of 46 for 261 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT
Ravens by 7.5
Chase: 7 rec., 110 yards
Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.