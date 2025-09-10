All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Standout Signs With Upcoming Opponent

Isaiah Williams was on the Bengals practice squad. He signed with the Jets on Wednesday.

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI —Wide receiver Isaiah Williams has signed with the New York Jets 53-man roster. 

Williams started the season on the Bengals’ practice squad. He didn’t make the team, despite having an impressive preseason and training camp. 

Williams started his rookie season with Detroit after signing with the Lions as an undrafted free agent. He was waived on Nov. 7. He signed with Cincinnati and appeared in six games. He had 11 punt returns for 93 yards (8.5 yard average) in six games with the Bengals. 

The Bengals play the Jets on Oct. 26 at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati has 15 players on their practice squad, one player shy of the 16-man limit. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them add another guard. 

New Additions

Isaiah Foskey
Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Isaiah Foskey (55) waits for the kick by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Bengals signed two defensive ends to their practice squad on Tuesday. Isaiah Foskey and Myles Cole are the latest additions to a defense that could use as much depth as possible.

Why did the Bengals add two defensive ends?

"Multiple reasons," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We don’t bring in guys just for the heck of it. We bring in people for what needs we have. Usually, those are guys we had some regard for in the draft. For two guys we’ve liked (Foskey and Cole), we’ve always been aware of, you get an opportunity to come in, evaluate them, see how they help is exciting. They had a really great workout, they’re really good people, they fit into the locker room really well. We know people that know them. Just excited to get them out there at practice to see if at some point they can help us with elevations to the 53 in the short term or help us get great looks in practice."

Check out the Bengals' 15-man practice squad: 

WR: Isaiah Williams, Jordan Moore

OT: Andrew Coker, Javon Foster

OG: Jaxon Kirkland

C: Seth McLaughlin

QB: Brett Rypien

RB: Gary Brightwell, Kendall Milton

ED: Isaiah Foskey, Myles Cole

LB: Maema Njongmeta, Joe Giles-Harris

CB: Jalen Davis, Bralyn Lux

S: Russ Yeast

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

