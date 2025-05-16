Cincinnati Bengals Veterans React to ANOTHER Primetime Road Matchup vs Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night.
Orlando Brown Jr., Ted Karras and Mike Gesicki reacted to the schedule in a conversation with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.
Naturally, all three players were asked about playing on Thanksgiving night on the road in Baltimore.
"It doesn't matter to me. We could play wherever," Brown told Hobson. "It's a testament to how exciting those games have been. The matchups across the field on both sides of the ball. It's been two really good teams normally at that point facing off against each other."
Gesicki is excited to play on Thanksgiving for the first time in his eight-year career.
"I've played on Christmas. I've played on Christmas Eve. But never Thanksgiving," Gesicki said. "That's cool. That's what everybody wants. A big stage, a lot of people watching, a big game, two really good teams. I don't think the day or night changes the magnitude of the game."
Karras offered up a similar sentiment, making it clear that he doesn't worry too much about the "when."
"I have yet to play a day game in Baltimore," he said. "Anywhere I've been, I've only seen it at night. It's not just us. It will be rocking. It will be fun. I'm a football player. I play when I'm told to play. I've never played on Thanksgiving. That will be fun."
Check out the complete schedule here. For more player reaction, read Hobson's article here.
