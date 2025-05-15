All Bengals

Look: NFL Announces Entire Cincinnati Bengals Schedule for 2025 Season

The schedule is here!

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and running back Chase Brown (30) celebrate after a first down run by Burrow in the second quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and running back Chase Brown (30) celebrate after a first down run by Burrow in the second quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' schedule for the 2025 season is here! Cincinnati will open the season on the road for the second time in Joe Burrow's career. Both times have been in Cleveland against the Browns (2023, 2025).

They also have four scheduled primetime contests (three on the road). Check out the complete schedule below:

Preseason

Week 1: (Aug. 7) — at Philadelphia Eagles - 7:30 p.m. ET

Week 2: (Aug. 18) — at Washington Commanders - 8 p.m. ET

Week 3: (Aug. 23) — Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m. ET

Regular Season

Week 1: Sept. 7 — at Cleveland Browns - 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Sept. 14 — Jacksonville Jaguars - 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: Sept 21 — at Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: Sept 29 — Denver Broncos (Monday Night Football) - 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 5: Oct. 5 — Detroit Lions - 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 6: Oct. 12 — at Green Bay Packers - 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 7: Oct. 16 — Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursady Night Football) - 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 8: Oct. 26 — New York Jets 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: Nov. 2 — Chicago Bears - 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 16 — at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Nov. 23 — New England Patriots - 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: Nov. 27 — at Baltimore Ravens (Thanksgiving) - 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 14: Dec. 7 — at Buffalo Bills - 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 15: Dec. 14 — Baltimore Ravens - 1 p.m. ET 

Week 16: Dec. 21 — at Miami Dolphins - (Sunday Night Football) 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 17: TBD — Arizona Cardinals - (Sat)

Week 18: TBD — Cleveland Browns

