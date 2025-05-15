Look: NFL Announces Entire Cincinnati Bengals Schedule for 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' schedule for the 2025 season is here! Cincinnati will open the season on the road for the second time in Joe Burrow's career. Both times have been in Cleveland against the Browns (2023, 2025).
They also have four scheduled primetime contests (three on the road). Check out the complete schedule below:
Preseason
Week 1: (Aug. 7) — at Philadelphia Eagles - 7:30 p.m. ET
Week 2: (Aug. 18) — at Washington Commanders - 8 p.m. ET
Week 3: (Aug. 23) — Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m. ET
Regular Season
Week 1: Sept. 7 — at Cleveland Browns - 1 p.m. ET
Week 2: Sept. 14 — Jacksonville Jaguars - 1 p.m. ET
Week 3: Sept 21 — at Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m. ET
Week 4: Sept 29 — Denver Broncos (Monday Night Football) - 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 5: Oct. 5 — Detroit Lions - 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 6: Oct. 12 — at Green Bay Packers - 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 7: Oct. 16 — Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursady Night Football) - 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 8: Oct. 26 — New York Jets 1 p.m. ET
Week 9: Nov. 2 — Chicago Bears - 1 p.m. ET
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: Nov. 16 — at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1 p.m. ET
Week 12: Nov. 23 — New England Patriots - 1 p.m. ET
Week 13: Nov. 27 — at Baltimore Ravens (Thanksgiving) - 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 14: Dec. 7 — at Buffalo Bills - 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 15: Dec. 14 — Baltimore Ravens - 1 p.m. ET
Week 16: Dec. 21 — at Miami Dolphins - (Sunday Night Football) 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 17: TBD — Arizona Cardinals - (Sat)
Week 18: TBD — Cleveland Browns