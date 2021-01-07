Watch: Bengals Tight End C.J. Uzomah Jogs Following Achilles Repair

Uzomah suffered the injury in Week 2 against the Browns

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah says his rehab is ahead of schedule, which is a great sign heading into the offseason.

The 27-year-old suffered a torn right Achilles in the Bengals' 35-30 loss to the Browns in Week 2. He had surgery and is progressing well so far.

"Everything’s gone well, no setbacks," Uzomah said this week. "I’m able to jog on it a little bit now, again, it’s ahead of what the doctors schedule initially said. I feel great, honestly.”

Uzomah posted a video of himself jogging at Paul Brown Stadium on Wednesday.

Uzomah is just one of the many Bengals that suffered significant injuries in 2020. Quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Joe Mixon, defensive tackle DJ Reader, cornerback Trae Waynes and defensive tackle Geno Atkins all missed significant time or the entire season due to injury.

The Bengals hope most of those players will be significant contributors next season.

Burrow and Uzomah are expected to rehab together for most of the offseason at Paul Brown Stadium.

"We’ll rehab together and I know he doesn’t really need a knee to sit down and throw a ball to me," Uzomah said. 'I’m gonna tell him just to sit down in a chair or something and throw a ball to me and I’ll run routes and stuff. I’m looking forward to seeing his progress and his progression with that injury.”

Burrow is expected to be back in Cincinnati next week after doing his initial post-surgery rehab in California.

