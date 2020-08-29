AllBengals
Top Stories
News
AllBengals+

After months of ripping him, Colin Cowherd praises Joe Burrow

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow doesn't have many critics, but there are a few out there, including Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports.

First, he thought Cincinnati should trade down in the NFL Draft instead of selecting the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner. Then, he said Burrow should force his way to the Dolphins. 

Since the draft, Cowherd has been critical of Burrow's arm strength and his on-field ability and his physical abilities. 

Well, that tone changed on Friday. The national radio and television show host appears to be coming around on the top pick. 

"I'm starting to see something with Joe Burrow that I really like," Cowherd said. "I've been on Joe Burrow for six months. He follows me on social media. He retweets me. He never fires back. Because Joe Burrow's self-esteem is not tied to what I think of him. Joe Burrow's self-esteem  — and this is really important — is tied to what Joe Burrow thinks of himself.

"It is about confidence, focus, judgement, maturity."

Burrow retweeted a 5-minute and 28-second rant that Cowherd posted on Thursday about athletes being outspoken about social and racial injustice in America. Burrow certainly falls into the category of players hoping to use their platform to affect change.

After months of criticism, Burrow didn't fire back about his arm strength or physical ability. 

Instead, he promoted what Cowherd was saying because it would help his cause. He wasn't worried about past criticism. 

"When I poked Baker Mayfield in the ribs — police video, height — poked him in the ribs, kind of a reach. Oh, it bothered him," Cowherd continued. "He fired back every time. Every time. Because Baker was not ready to go from best college team to lousy NFL team. That's a certain level maturity and self-esteem that few have. Baker Mayfield has admitted in the last month, Baker's words 'I lost my way. I lost who I was.

"Joe Burrow is already there. Took Baker two years. Joe's there. He's not bothered by me, not bothered by critics. He kinda puts his arms around it. And that's a real thing. That's a real thing because this league, the National Football League, beats you up physically and it beats you up emotionally."

Plenty of people, including former Bengals quarterback Jordan Palmer have told the 56-year-old broadcaster about Burrow's maturity. Cincinnati fans will be happy to see Cowherd reverse course on the No. 1 pick. 

"Joe Burrow gets it. Not bothered by me. Doesn't give a rip. Doesn't care. I love it," Cowherd said. "Burrow's all on the stuff that matters: Bengals, teammates, football, playbook, confidence. That's what it's about."

For more on this topic and the latest Bengals training camp news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals Bets: Four wagers worth considering before the season starts

Cincinnati Bengals Bets: Four wagers worth considering before the season starts

Russ Heltman

Mike Brown met with Bengals players to discuss social and racial injustice

Mike Brown met with Cincinnati Bengals players to discuss social and racial injustice

James Rapien

by

Russ Heltman

Watch: Zac Taylor discusses social injustice, the Bengals' plan to help the community, Joe Mixon and more

Zac Taylor discusses social injustice, the Cincinnati Bengals' plan to help the community, Joe Mixon and more

James Rapien

Trey Hopkins on Joe Burrow: 'He’s really stepped up and become a leader'

Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hopkins on Joe Burrow: 'He’s really stepped up and become a leader'

James Rapien

Watch: Trey Hopkins on Bengals players meeting with Mike Brown, Joe Burrow and an honest and open conversation about social injustice

Watch: Trey Hopkins Cincinnati Bengals players meeting with Mike Brown, Joe Burrow and an honest and open conversation about social injustice

James Rapien

Here's how fans can purchase cutouts to be in the stands for the Bengals opener

Here's how fans can purchase cutouts to be in the stands for the Cincinnati Bengals opener

NicoleZembrodt

Executives believe Carl Lawson is one of the NFL's most underrated players

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson named NFL's most underrated

James Rapien

Watch: Brian Callahan talks A.J. Green, Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and more

Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan talks A.J. Green, Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and more

James Rapien

A.J. Green wants reps, believes 'sky's the limit' for Bengals offense

A.J. Green wants reps, believes sky's the limit for Cincinnati Bengals offense

James Rapien

Five Bengals players that are 'worth the price of admission'

Five Cincinnati Bengals players that are 'worth the price of admission'

Russ Heltman