Decision Made in Key Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Battle
CINCINNATI — William Wagner has won the Bengals long snapper job according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
Wagner signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in May. He beat out Cal Adomitis for the job.
Bengals kicker Evan McPherson praised Wagner and Adomitis following the Bengals' preseason finale.
"It’s been really good and I tell them all the time, I can’t feel a difference whenever each of them are in," McPherson said. "Both have done a spectacular job."
The Bengals are hoping the trio of Ryan Rehkow (punter/holder), McPherson and Wagner can right the ship after a down season in 2024.
McPherson made just 16-of-22 field goal attempts last season. He didn't finish the year due to a groin injury.
Now he's fully healthy and the Bengals' kicking game is hoping to bounce back in a big way.
“It felt really good," McPherson said following the preseason finale. "I feel like the operations this preseason were really smooth and I got a lot of improvements out myself. Out of the whole operation, I felt like it was a lot smoother, a lot cleaner and everyone’s got a lot of confidence in each other rolling into the regular season. I’m really excited with how I performed. There’s a few things on maybe a couple field goals that I didn’t hit well but still went in, so I’ll just continue to focus on ball contact and making sure everything’s clean and ready to go for Cleveland.”
The Bengals play the Browns in Week 1. They're hoping to avoid their fourth-straight 0-2 start to the season. They haven't won an opener since 2021.
