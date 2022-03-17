Skip to main content

Report: Deshaun Watson 'Torn' About Decision After Meeting With Four NFL Teams

Where will the three-time Pro Bowler end up?

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is "incredibly torn" about his decision after meeting with the Falcons, Browns, Saints and Panthers according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. 

The three-time Pro Bowler has a no-trade clause, but the Texans are willing to send him to any of the four teams. 

Watson met with the Falcons on Tuesday. He grew up about 50 miles from Atlanta, so it would seem like a good fit, but it's arguably the worst roster of the four. 

He was "impressed" by the presentations of all four teams. 

The Saints were considered the favorite for most of the week, but the Browns have the most talented roster. 

If Watson ends up in Cleveland, it would make the AFC North a lot tougher than it already is and it would give the Browns, Ravens and Bengals top quarterbacks. 

