Designer Creates Amazing Graphic Honoring Paul Brown and Anthony Muñoz
CINCINNATI — The Bengals introduced their Ring of Honor on Thursday morning. The club will have four inductees in their inaugural class.
The first two members are Hall of Famers Paul Brown and Anthony Muñoz. Brown is arguably the greatest coach of all-time and the founder of the franchise. Muñoz is the best player in franchise history and most believe he's the best offensive lineman of all-time.
Bengals fan and graphic designer Dalton Signature created an amazing picture to honor Brown and Muñoz. Check it out below.
Bengals season ticket holders will vote on the other two members of the inaugural class. For more information on the Ring of Honor, go here.
-----
You May Also Like:
Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?
Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy
Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor
A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?
Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow
Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0
Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard
How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?
Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups
Chad Johnson is Spreading the Love in Cincinnati
Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick
Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return
Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft
How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process
Here's How the Sam Darnold Trade Impacts the Bengals
A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You
Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow
NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell
Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell
"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5
Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout
Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase
Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate
William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base
Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout
Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase
This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell
Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft
NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase
This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand
One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches
How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?
Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals