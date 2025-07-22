Details Emerge About Bengals' Latest Offer to Trey Hendrickson as Contract Talks Continue
CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp is just two days away and it sounds like the team is making a push to sign NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson to a new extension.
First, owner Mike Brown made it clear that the Bengals plan on signing him to a new contract.
“We aren’t going to trade Trey. We’re working to get Trey re-signed as we speak," Brown said. "Our guys are in the office working to get that done. And I think it will get done.”
Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared another update on the Bengals star on Monday night.
"To hear Mike Brown talk about how Trey Hendrickson deserves a raise, he's right. Trey Hendrickson is not going to play for the $16 million, I don't think, that he's making this year," Rapoport said. "The Bengals have offered a substantial raise this year, plus a multi-year deal."
That's noteworthy. Hendrickson has made it clear that he wants a raise in line with the rising defensive end market. He also wants long-term stability. It appears like the Bengals are offering that.
"It's really not about just the overall dollars that the Bengals have offered Trey Hendrickson," Rapoport said. "If it was just about the base money, then this would probably be done already. What he wants, and this is something I've been reporting with Tom (Pelissero) over the course of the last several weeks, is he wants guaranteed money into next year and beyond. That is what a lot of the really good pass rusher contracts have featured. That's what T.J. Watt's contract featured. Not saying that Trey Hendrickson's going to get the contract that T.J. Watt got, but his deal does have guarantees deep into the deal. That seems to be where Hendrickson wants, and there's a couple different ways this could go.
"They could figure out a way to get this done in a way that all sides are happy, or they could simply not, and Hendrickson could go out, play on the 16 this year, then be a free agent next year and kind of end this whole Band-Aid upon Band-Aid upon Band-Aid situation. That's not what either side wants as of now."