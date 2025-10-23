Did Bengals Make a Mistake by Letting Rival Sign Familiar Face in Free Agency?
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals, Jets and Cowboys defensive end Carl Lawson signed with the Ravens practice squad on Thursday.
Lawson, 30, had 15 tackles and five sacks in 15 games with the Cowboys last season. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bengals after they selected him in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Ravens desperately needed more pass rush help. Now the Bengals could have to deal with the veteran twice this season. Cincinnati plays Baltimore twice (Week 13 and Week 15) this season.
Did Bengals Make a Mistake?
The Bengals' pass rush could've certainly used a boost. Would reuniting with Lawson make sense?
He's a freakish athlete that works hard, keeps himself in great shape and knows how to rush the passer. Lawson never reached his full NFL potential due to various injuries, but there's reason to think a reunion in Cincinnati should've been on the table.
Adding Lawson to a room that includes Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart, Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy would've given defensive coordinator Al Golden another pure pass rusher to utilize in key situations.
Lawson has had at least five sacks in five different seasons. The common theme in those years: health.
When he's healthy he's still an effective pass rusher. And now the Bengals are in position to deal with the veteran twice this season.
Current Room
The Bengals activated the 21-day practice window for Cedric Johnson on Wednesday. He can be activated anytime between now and November 12.
With Johnson getting healthier, Stewart back on the field after an ankle injury and Hendrickson (hip) trending in the right direction, the Bengals probably didn't feel like they needed to add another defensive end.
Lawson would've been an ideal fit stylistically. Even if he's only in on obvious passing downs, he could give Cincinnati another proven piece that could get after the passer.
The Bengals have 11 sacks on the season. Only four teams have fewer sacks this year.
