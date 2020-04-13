Rumors have swirled about the Dolphins’ interest in trading up with the Bengals to get the No. 1 pick so they can draft LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

It sounds like the organization could be torn on the idea. Peter King reported Monday that general manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores aren't willing to give up too much in a potential blockbuster trade.

“I do hear that he and coach Brian Flores are very much against trading the farm to move up to get Burrow - which some in the organization want to do,” King wrote. “I doubt owner Stephen Ross will pull the owner card and force a mega-offer to try to move up to number one, but we’ll see.”

The Dolphins have plenty of ammo to offer the Bengals, who plan to draft Burrow on April 23. Miami has five first-round picks in the next two drafts, including three this season. It’s hard to envision the Dolphins getting a deal done with the Bengals.

“If there’s a guy there that you believe in that can really change the franchise over the next 10-15 years then that’s a hard thing to pass up on,” head coach Zac Taylor said Monday on the Dan Patrick Show. “People all the time ask me ‘what would it take to give up that pick?’ If there’s somebody there that people are willing to give up a lot for — that they believe in, then that really verifies what we think about those players as well.”

