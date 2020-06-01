Former Bengals DB Dre Kirkpatrick says 'we need change,' doesn't believe vandalism is the solution

Former Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick has strong opinions about ongoing protests across the country.

The 30-year-old wants to see change. He's hopeful that it can happen without vandalism and the destruction of small businesses.

I'm not going to tell them to go home," Kirkpatrick said in an exclusive interview with WCPO's Keenan Singleton. "I'm gonna tell them not to keep breaking things in your area where you live at.

"Don't burn our community down. Don't tear up the things that your auntie, your grandmamma has to utilize. Quit tearing down our neighborhoods. Quit tearing down our minority neighborhoods. Our black neighborhoods. That's the stupidest thing in the world. They are already killing us. Now we ain't gonna be able to eat because we're destroying the things that we need for ourself. We ain't got nothin, we ain't gonna have nothin."

Kirkpatrick played for the Bengals for eight seasons after they took him 17th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. Cincinnati released him in March.

He doesn't want to see destruction, but he does hope America can change.

"I can't tell them how to express their anger," Kirkpatrick said of the protestors. "I can't tell them to go home. I'm not going to tell them to go home. I don't want them to go home because the sh-- needs to stop."

Protests started across the country after George Floyd's death on Monday, May 25. He was stopped by Minneapolis police outside of a local convenient store on Monday evening on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill. Video at the scene captured Floyd pinned on the ground as an officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for approximately eight minutes. The 46-year-old died soon after the incident.

Four police officers were fired the next day for their involvement in Floyd's death. Former officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. He was the officer who appeared to have his knee on Floyd's neck.

Kirkpatrick was happy Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke out about racial injustice in America.

"No general managers speaking up. No owners speaking up," Kirkpatrick said. "The one thing different there, because they're all white — most of them. The one difference is that quarterback has played with black people their whole life. They sit in the locker room with black people their whole life. Those quarterbacks have built lifetime relationships with black men."

The free agent defensive back believes things need to improve. He's hopeful that it can happen without vandalism.

"Relax, come up with a better strategy and let's figure this out together," Kirkpatrick said. "Let's not destroy our community, man. Let's not destroy our small businesses. White or black."