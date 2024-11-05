All Bengals

Erick All Jr. Injury Gives Cincinnati Bengals Sneaky Need Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Bengals may have to change their offense.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. (83) catches a pass for a first down as Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) goes to tackle him in the second quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. (83) catches a pass for a first down as Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) goes to tackle him in the second quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals should consider trading for a wide receiver before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

That's right, I said wide receiver.

Rookie tight end Erick All Jr. suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders. All's versatile skillset allowed the Bengals to rely on a lot of 12-personnel (one running back and two tight ends) packages.

With All out and their other tight ends being less versatile, the Bengals may have to shift back to more three wide receiver sets with one running back and one tight end (11 personnel).

Drew Sample is a quality blocker, but isn't dynamic in the passing game. Meanwhile, Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson are solid pass catchers, but don't offer much as blockers.

Three wide receiver sets were their bread and butter during the first four years of Joe Burrow's career—with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd playing the majority of snaps. They were in 11 personnel more than any other team in the NFL.

They will probably have to do more of that with All out. That's why the Bengals should seriously consider trading for a veteran receiver.

Adam Thielen would be an ideal target. The Panthers are reportedly willing to pay part of his salary and he wants to join a contender. Burrow would love throwing to Thielen. Other targets include Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who had eight catches for 105 yards against Cincinnati in Week 9 and Darius Slayton of the Giants.

Gesicki can be a major factor in the passing game, but the Bengals cannot strictly use him at receiver all season. He's a tight end. They could use another reliable option at wide receiver.

The trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Maybe they'll surprise people and add another piece on offense after acquiring Khalil Herbert on Tuesday morning.

-----

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

