Erick All Jr. Injury Gives Cincinnati Bengals Sneaky Need Ahead of Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Bengals should consider trading for a wide receiver before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
That's right, I said wide receiver.
Rookie tight end Erick All Jr. suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders. All's versatile skillset allowed the Bengals to rely on a lot of 12-personnel (one running back and two tight ends) packages.
With All out and their other tight ends being less versatile, the Bengals may have to shift back to more three wide receiver sets with one running back and one tight end (11 personnel).
Drew Sample is a quality blocker, but isn't dynamic in the passing game. Meanwhile, Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson are solid pass catchers, but don't offer much as blockers.
Three wide receiver sets were their bread and butter during the first four years of Joe Burrow's career—with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd playing the majority of snaps. They were in 11 personnel more than any other team in the NFL.
They will probably have to do more of that with All out. That's why the Bengals should seriously consider trading for a veteran receiver.
Adam Thielen would be an ideal target. The Panthers are reportedly willing to pay part of his salary and he wants to join a contender. Burrow would love throwing to Thielen. Other targets include Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who had eight catches for 105 yards against Cincinnati in Week 9 and Darius Slayton of the Giants.
Gesicki can be a major factor in the passing game, but the Bengals cannot strictly use him at receiver all season. He's a tight end. They could use another reliable option at wide receiver.
The trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Maybe they'll surprise people and add another piece on offense after acquiring Khalil Herbert on Tuesday morning.
