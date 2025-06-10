Fines Coming: Cincinnati Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Losing Big Money By Skipping Minicamp
CINCINNATI — Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is skipping mandatory minicamp this week since he hasn't received a new contract.
The 30-year-old led the NFL in sacks last season with 17.5. He finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Will he get a new deal?
Time will tell. He's willing to get fined for missing minicamp in hopes of landing a new contract.
Hendrickson will be fined $104,768 for missing minicamp this week. The fines go up with each day missed.
Of course that isn't much when compared to the millions Hendrickson is hoping to get from the Bengals with a new contract.
The veteran is entering the final year of his deal that includes $16 million in base salary. He's looking for a raise this year and a multi-year contract that aligns with the current market for star pass rushers. up
Taylor reached out to Hendrickson last month to let him know he would be fined for missing minicamp.
"A little bit transpired between me and Zac (Taylor),” Hendrickson said last month. “We've tried to keep it as least amount personal as possible, but at some point in this process it's becomes personal. Being sent 30 days before mandatory camp – or how many ever days it is – that if I don't show up, I will be fined alludes to the fact that something won't get done in that time frame.
“The lack of communication post-draft made it imminently clear to my party – meaning my wife, my son and my agent, a small group of people – that I had inform that this might not work out. I don't think it was necessary. I think we should have all hoped for the best until proven otherwise.”
The Bengals haven't had any contract talks with Hendrickson in recent months. The stalemate continues, which is why he won't be at minicamp this week.