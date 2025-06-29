Former Bengals Star Hoping to Return to AFC North This Season
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is hoping to return to the AFC North this season.
The Pittsburgh native would love a chance to suit up for the Steelers.
"Absolutely," Boyd told Pittsburgh Sports Now's Austin Bechtold. "All my family is here [in Pittsburgh]. I'd be able to have the majority, all of my family, be able to support me."
Boyd, 30, spent the first eight seasons of his career in Cincinnati, before signing with Tennessee last season. He finished his Bengals career with 513 catches for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. Now he's hoping for a chance to join Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf on a Steelers team that is hoping to make a championship run.
Boyd had 39 catches for 390 yards in 16 games for the Titans in 2024. The Bengals selected him in the second-round (53rd overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played for the Pittsburgh Panthers in college. Is returning to Pittsburgh a realistic possibility?
"I believe so," Boyd said. "I'm real cool with (head coach Mike) Tomlin. He's always been a good person. When I was at Pitt, we had a good relationship. After practice, I'd walk over there and talk to AB (Antonio Brown) and those guys, talk to Tomlin, just pick at different things where I could get better and get a feel of some guidance. He was always a great guy and we always spoke. I think we had a great friendship.
"If it happens, it happens. If not, it is what it is."
The Bengals play the Steelers twice this season, including an October 16 date on Thursday Night Football. Boyd played against the Bengals last season in Nashville, but hasn't returned to Paycor Stadium since his contract expired last March.
