Four Blockbuster Trey Hendrickson Trade Ideas That Would Shake-Up NFL
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are reportedly listening to trade offers for All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and is set to make $15.8 million in base salary. With contract talks stuck in the mud, it sounds like the Bengals are at least open to trading their star pass rusher.
The Colts, Panthers and Browns are three of the teams that are reportedly interested in trading for Hendrickson.
Here are four wild trade ideas that would completely shakeup the NFL:
Trade Idea: Trey Hendrickson and Bengals 2026 First Round Pick to Cowboys for Micah Parsons
Parsons also wants a new contract. The Bengals would probably be fine with paying Parsons what he'd be looking for since he's only 26-years-old. Hendrickson could get a new deal in Dallas and the Cowboys would get a valuable first round pick in return.
Ultimately, the Cowboys would likely say no to this deal, but stranger things have happened. If the Bengals are going to trade Hendrickson, then it needs to make them better this season or give them enough long-term value in the future.
Trade Idea: Trey Hendrickson to Browns for No. 5 Overall Pick Mason Graham
The Browns pairing Hendrickson with Myles Garrett wouldn't be fair. Throw in the fact that the Bengals play in Cleveland on Sept. 7 and this would be one of the juiciest trades in NFL history.
Would Cleveland really part with the No. 5 overall pick for Hendrickson? If they would, then the Bengals would at least have to have a conversation about it.
Pairing Graham and Shemar Stewart would help completely remake the Bengals' defensive front.
Both teams likely say no to this proposal.
Trade Idea: Trey Hendrickson to Atlanta in Exchange for All-Pro Safety Jessie Bates
A reunion in Cincinnati? Bates played his best football during the 2023 campaign—his first year in Atlanta. He was still really good last season and the Bengals have struggled at safety ever since he left town.
It would be surprising to see either team seriously consider this trade, but there's a path toward this making sense for both teams.
Trade Idea: Trey Hendrickson to Colts in Exchange for All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson
A reunion with Lou Anarumo? It wouldn't be shocking if the Colts made a real push to land Hendrickson.
So what deal would the Bengals consider? All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson would be enticing. He would instantly become the Bengals' top lineman. He would fortify an offensive front that needs to protect Joe Burrow.
Unlikely, but not impossible. This feels like an NBA star-for-star swap. We need more of those in the NFL.
