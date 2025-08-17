Multiple Teams Reportedly Interested in Trading For Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — The Trey Hendrickson merry-go-round is spinning back towards trade discussions. A few different teams are reportedly interested in getting the star edge rusher on their squad. FOX Sports' Jordan Scultz reports the Browns, Panthers, and Colts are in the mix.
"The Panthers, Browns, and Colts are among the teams that have shown interest in trading for Bengals All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, per multiple sources," Schultz posted on X. "An in-division and in-state trade is highly unlikely and any deal will be tough regardless. Cincinnati is believed to want an impact player (or two) plus a draft pick in return."
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted on Sunday that Hendrickson and the Bengals are at another "impasse" in contract negotiations after progress appeared to be happening this summer.
"With contract talks at an impasse, the Bengals are listening to trade offers for perennial Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson, per me & Tom Pelissero. It’s unclear if the NFL sack leader will be playing elsewhere in 2025, and a trade will be a real challenge. But time will tell."
Hendrickson is under contract for this coming season and is set to make roughly $16 million in cash, less than half the total of his elite peers. All of this hardball negotiating comes after he was arguably the best pass rusher in the league last season.
It's hard to imagine getting any players coming back in return for him that can post 35 sacks across two seasons, let alone a draft pick on top of that. The months-long saga continues as Cincinnati prepares to face Washington in preseason action on Monday night.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI