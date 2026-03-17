Bengals Could Sign Veteran Pass Rusher to Bolster Defense Even More

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with a slew of holes on their roster, but it didn't take them long to dive into free agency to begin filling out the roster.

They were able to add Bryan Cook, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, to slot in as a starting safety for the next few years. He's an excellent coverage player, but his best trait is his secure tackling, which has been missing from the Bengals defense for years. They also added former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe to help replace the losses of Joseph Ossai and Trey Hendrickson. They were also able to add Jonathan Allen to bolster the defensive line.

But the Bengals still need to add to their defense. They have too many holes on the roster to be content with three free agent additions.

Bengals Still Need to Add on Defense

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bengals defense still needs to add at every level of defense. They lost a slew of players in free agency, including Ossai and Hendrickson on the edge. Their interior defensive line still needs help, too.

The secondary could use some depth, though it's better than the front seven by a few steps.

The linebacker room needs to add talent to bolster the middle of the defense, too, but the Bengals are running out of options.

At edge rusher, the Bengals need to find another impact player in free agency because it seems unlikely that Rueben Bain Jr., David Bailey, or Arvell Reese will be available at pick No. 10 in the NFL draft.

Dante Fowler Could Fit the Bengals Defense

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (13) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Dante Fowler is the perfect target for the Bengals this offseason.

Fowler has recorded 23 1/2 sacks over the last four years. He hasn't been the star edge rusher on any team he's been on since before the 2020 season, but the Bengals don't need him to be that kind of superstar. They only need him to be a contributing edge rusher to their rotation.

Fowler is likely going to sign a very affordable deal this offseason, especially considering his market seems pretty dry at this point. Despite a rotational role with the Cowboys last season, Fowler posted a career best 77.6 Pro Football Focus grade on the season. Pair that with how affordable he should be, and this seems like the perfect addition (PFF projects him to sign a one-year, $6 million deal).

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