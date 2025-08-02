Hall Of Famer Gives Joe Burrow the Ultimate Compliment
CINCINNATI --- We all know how highly regarded Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is around current NFL players and multiple former players, now it is time to add another name to that ever growing list.
Hall of Fame wide receiver Sterling Sharpe didn't hesitate when asked what current quarterback he'd want to play with.
"Joe Burrow. Joe Burrow," Sharpe said twice, "and I'm gonna say Joe Burrow because; I would like to say I would like to help him, like hey Ja'Marr hey man... that cat is special." Sharpe said. " I think Joe Burrow, just in from what I have seen since he's been in the league, since he left Ohio State and went to LSU. What I've seen, I think I'd like to play with him just to see what he sees, and hear what he says, and how he talks. Like playing with Patrick Mahomes would be like playing with Brett [Favre], and you know believe it or not Patrick Mahomes has a lot more Mike Tomczak than he does Brett Favre. T-Zak will flip it to you, throw it behind his back, call a running play, miss the handoff, roll out and be like 'uhhhhh here's a flip.'"
After discussing why he would like to play with Burrow over other top quarterbacks (and an awkward moment of silence from his brother Shannon Sharpe), Sterling went on to say he would also like to play with Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.
"Lamar? I would like to play with Lamar, Lamar Jackson too," he said. "I go back and forth cause I've had this conversation with myself. Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson are the two I think I'd love to play with just to get a feel with their game and what they see."
Both Burrow and Jackson have won two division titles over the past four seasons. They've helped the Ravens and the Bengals become the top two teams in the AFC North.
Watch the clip below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 57,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast