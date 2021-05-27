Insider Has Ja'Marr Chase on Short List of Rookie of the Year Favorites

The Bengals are expecting Chase to have an instant impact on offense.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping that rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase becomes one of the best young players in the NFL this season.

He dominated college football at 19-years-old and now he's in Cincinnati catching passes from star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Chase is on the short list of Albert Breer's Offensive Rookie of the Year power rankings.

The 21-year-old is fourth on the list. Trevor Lawrence, Najee Harris and Zach Wilson are ranked 1-3, respectively.

"I have him in front of Kyle Pitts, just because history tells us tight ends’ transitions to the pro game take a little more time than receivers," Breer wrote. "Here’s a fun fact: Mike Ditka is the only tight end ever to have 1,000 yards receiving as a rookie. He’s also the only tight end ever to get to 900 yards as a rookie. And it’s been 19 years since a rookie tight end has even gotten to 750. Meanwhile, nine rookie receivers in the last decade have made it to 1,000."

Related: Check Out Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds

If Chase leads the Bengals in receiving and they take a step forward in the win column this season, then there's no reason why he can't be in the mix to win the award.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest Bengals news from OTA's, minicamp and more!



-----

You May Also Like:

Look: Odds on Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Comeback Player of the Year Chances

Bengals' Belief in Joe Burrow Continues to Grow

Dan Hoard Shares Awesome Story About Bengals Owner Mike Brown

Jessie Bates Embracing Leadership Role For Young Bengals

Three Takeaways from Day One of Bengals OTAs

Slideshow: The Best Photos From Day One of OTAs

Joe Burrow Vouches for Bengals' Offensive Line

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws, Runs and More at OTAs

Legendary Sportswriter Compares Joe Burrow to Hall of Famer

Julio Jones Could Land in the AFC North

Carson Palmer: 'Everybody' Believed He Should Avoid the Bengals Before NFL Draft

Watch: Joe Burrow Working Out, Preparing for 2021 Season

Details About Voting For Bengals Ring of Honor Inaugural Class

Burrow Hoping to Get Plenty of Work in With Bengals Wide Receivers Before Camp

Bengals Owner Mike Brown Comments on Ring of Honor

Three Bengals Players That Could Breakout in 2021

The Bengals Should Pursue Free Agent Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses

Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2021

Joe Burrow Throws to Ja'Marr Chase, C.J. Uzomah at Paul Brown Stadium

QB Rankings: How Does Joe Burrow Stack Up Against the Rest of the AFC North?

Joe Burrow is "All Systems Go" For 2021 Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook