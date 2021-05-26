Look: The Best Pictures From Day One of Bengals OTA's
CINCINNATI — The Bengals practiced for the first time in 2021 on Tuesday. It was their first official workout of OTAs.
Every player on the roster attended the practice, including star quarterback Joe Burrow. The 24-year-old jogged, stretched and threw, which was great to see. He's recovering from a torn left ACL and MCL.
Check out photos from practice, including pictures of Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Burrow below.
