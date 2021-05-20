Sources: Joe Burrow Worked Out With Ja'Marr Chase and C.J. Uzomah

The Bengals' star quarterback threw to the fifth overall pick on Wednesday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw to rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase for the first time on Wednesday at Paul Brown Stadium, multiple league sources tell AllBengals.

It was the first time the duo worked out together since the Bengals selected Chase with the fifth pick in last month's NFL Draft.

Burrow returned to Cincinnati earlier this week after a follow up appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who repaired the star quarterback's torn left ACL and MCL in December.

The star signal-caller is on track to return for the start of the season. He's been throwing since late February and began working with wide receivers last month.

C.J. Uzomah was also on the field working with Burrow. The veteran tight end is recovering from a torn Achilles. Uzomah caught Burrow's first NFL touchdown pass last season. They've rehabbed together at Paul Brown Stadium this offseason.

"Hit the field for some routes today, can’t tell you how good that felt," Uzomah tweeted on Wednesday evening.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest news and breakdowns, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Burrow threw to Chase and Uzomah separate from the rest of the team. He is rehabbing daily at the stadium and is expected to continue his throwing program throughout OTA's.

The Burrow-Chase duo is a big reason why LSU finished 15-0 and won a national championship in 2019. They connected 84 times for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

They'll look to recapture the magic for the Bengals this season.

For the latest Bengals news and coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

QB Rankings: How Does Joe Burrow Stack Up Against the Rest of the AFC North?

Joe Burrow is "All Systems Go" For 2021 Season

National Analysts Continue to Question Bengals' Decision in Chase vs Sewell Debate

Jonah Williams Looks Poised for a Breakout

Bengals Sign Seven Draft Picks, including kicker Evan McPherson

Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Receives Big-Time Praise After Minicamp

Cincinnati Signs Veteran Wide Receiver Trent Taylor

Bengals OT D'Ante Smith Continues to Gain Weight in Hopes of Making NFL Leap

Drue Chrisman's Kicking Talents on Display in Viral Video

Bengals Sign Two Players to Roster After Tryouts at Rookie Minicamp

WATCH: Chase, Carman and the Rest of the Bengals' Rookies in Action

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 2021 Schedule

Bengals Playing in One of the Best Games of 2021 According to One Analyst

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Schedule Revealed

Watch: Tee Higgins Working Out With Adam "Pacman" Jones

Justin Jefferson Brutally Honest About Joe Burrow vs Kirk Cousins

Former Pro Bowl RG Trai Turner Reportedly Has Reasonable Asking Price

New Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Could Be a Problem For Opposing QBs

LOOK: Check out All 10 of the Bengals' Draft Picks in Their New Uniforms

Bengals Expressing Interest in Free Agent Wide Receiver Dede Westbrook

NFL Insider on Bengals' Decision to Take Ja'Marr Chase: "They Better Be Right"

Locked on Bengals: Paul Alexander Discusses His Work With Jackson Carman

Ja'Marr Chase Receives Big-Time Praise: He's a "Special Player"

AllBengals Exclusive: Jim Breech Excited to Watch Evan McPherson

Joseph Ossai Gives Fun Answer When Asked Which QB He Wants to Sack Most

One Analyst Predicted Jackson Carman's Rise Up Draft Boards

Bengals Release Nominees For Inaugural Ring of Honor

A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Bengals' 2021 Draft Class

Bengals Invite Free Agent Speedster to Minicamp

Former NFL Star Buying Stock in the Bengals' Offense

Joe Mixon's Role Could Expand This Season

Former NFL Star Sees Bengals' Vision With Ja'Marr Chase

Analyst Believes Bengals Have One of the Most Improved O-Line Rooms in the NFL

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson

An Inside Look at the Bengals' Pursuit of Second Round OL Jackson Carman

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook