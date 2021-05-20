Sources: Joe Burrow Worked Out With Ja'Marr Chase and C.J. Uzomah on Wednesday
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw to rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase for the first time on Wednesday at Paul Brown Stadium, multiple league sources tell AllBengals.
It was the first time the duo worked out together since the Bengals selected Chase with the fifth pick in last month's NFL Draft.
Burrow returned to Cincinnati earlier this week after a follow up appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who repaired the star quarterback's torn left ACL and MCL in December.
The star signal-caller is on track to return for the start of the season. He's been throwing since late February and began working with wide receivers last month.
C.J. Uzomah was also on the field working with Burrow. The veteran tight end is recovering from a torn Achilles. Uzomah caught Burrow's first NFL touchdown pass last season. They've rehabbed together at Paul Brown Stadium this offseason.
"Hit the field for some routes today, can’t tell you how good that felt," Uzomah tweeted on Wednesday evening.
For more on the Bengals, including the latest news and breakdowns, subscribe to our YouTube Channel
Burrow threw to Chase and Uzomah separate from the rest of the team. He is rehabbing daily at the stadium and is expected to continue his throwing program throughout OTA's.
The Burrow-Chase duo is a big reason why LSU finished 15-0 and won a national championship in 2019. They connected 84 times for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.
They'll look to recapture the magic for the Bengals this season.
For the latest Bengals news and coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
QB Rankings: How Does Joe Burrow Stack Up Against the Rest of the AFC North?
Joe Burrow is "All Systems Go" For 2021 Season
National Analysts Continue to Question Bengals' Decision in Chase vs Sewell Debate
Jonah Williams Looks Poised for a Breakout
Bengals Sign Seven Draft Picks, including kicker Evan McPherson
Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Receives Big-Time Praise After Minicamp
Cincinnati Signs Veteran Wide Receiver Trent Taylor
Bengals OT D'Ante Smith Continues to Gain Weight in Hopes of Making NFL Leap
Drue Chrisman's Kicking Talents on Display in Viral Video
Bengals Sign Two Players to Roster After Tryouts at Rookie Minicamp
WATCH: Chase, Carman and the Rest of the Bengals' Rookies in Action
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 2021 Schedule
Bengals Playing in One of the Best Games of 2021 According to One Analyst
Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Schedule Revealed
Watch: Tee Higgins Working Out With Adam "Pacman" Jones
Justin Jefferson Brutally Honest About Joe Burrow vs Kirk Cousins
Former Pro Bowl RG Trai Turner Reportedly Has Reasonable Asking Price
New Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Could Be a Problem For Opposing QBs
LOOK: Check out All 10 of the Bengals' Draft Picks in Their New Uniforms
Bengals Expressing Interest in Free Agent Wide Receiver Dede Westbrook
NFL Insider on Bengals' Decision to Take Ja'Marr Chase: "They Better Be Right"
Locked on Bengals: Paul Alexander Discusses His Work With Jackson Carman
Ja'Marr Chase Receives Big-Time Praise: He's a "Special Player"
AllBengals Exclusive: Jim Breech Excited to Watch Evan McPherson
Joseph Ossai Gives Fun Answer When Asked Which QB He Wants to Sack Most
One Analyst Predicted Jackson Carman's Rise Up Draft Boards
Bengals Release Nominees For Inaugural Ring of Honor
A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Bengals' 2021 Draft Class
Bengals Invite Free Agent Speedster to Minicamp
Former NFL Star Buying Stock in the Bengals' Offense
Joe Mixon's Role Could Expand This Season
Former NFL Star Sees Bengals' Vision With Ja'Marr Chase
Analyst Believes Bengals Have One of the Most Improved O-Line Rooms in the NFL
Watch: A Quality Breakdown of New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson
An Inside Look at the Bengals' Pursuit of Second Round OL Jackson Carman
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals