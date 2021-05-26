Jessie Bates Embracing Leadership Role as Bengals Aim to Take Big Step

Bates is quickly becoming the face of the Bengals' defense.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals started organized team activities [OTA’s] on Tuesday. The workouts are voluntary, but every player on the roster was there in person.

Jessie Bates played a huge role in helping the team accomplish that feat. The free safety was named the Bengals’ NFLPA rep last month after Geno Atkins was released. Voluntary workouts became Bates’ first task at hand.

“The biggest thing of a winning football team is the communication part,” Bates said. “I felt like we had 100% of the guys on the Zoom when we were having conversations with the negotiations, so there's no surprise on that start right there. I think a lot of people are excited to make that first impression, not only on the coaches but on the other teammates as well.”

The opportunity to build chemistry for a team with up to 10 new starters, a roster filled with young players, and key members of the team coming back from injury was too valuable to pass up.

Resetting the standard for the turned over roster is Bates’ next assignment. He knows things have to change if the Bengals are going to have their first winning season since 2015.

“That's what you'll build. We don't know exactly what that will be,” Bates said. “We’re not sure what the standard is. It has to be very different, though. That's what we're hoping for.”

For more on the Bengals, including the latest news and breakdowns, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

The fourth-year safety has proven himself on the field in his first three seasons. He became one of the NFL’s best safeties last season. He finished the year with three interceptions, one forced fumble, 109 tackles (78 solo) and allowed a 54.3% completion percentage. He was also Pro Football Focus’ highest rated safety for the 2020 season.

Bates is looking to take another step forward by becoming an established leader and the new face of a Bengals’ defense that has struggled in recent seasons.

The 24-year-old is helping set a tone that could carry over to mandatory minicamp, training camp and the 2021 regular season.

“This team’s on a mission,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “You guys keep asking what’s the good of these 10 OTA’s? It’s these guys coming together and really establishing their identity on all three units. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I’m going to be excited to go compete with these guys.”

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest Bengals news from OTA's, minicamp and more!

-----

You May Also Like:

Three Takeaways from Day One of Bengals OTAs

Slideshow: The Best Photos From Day One of OTAs

Joe Burrow Vouches for Bengals' Offensive Line

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws, Runs and More at OTAs

Legendary Sportswriter Compares Joe Burrow to Hall of Famer

Julio Jones Could Land in the AFC North

Carson Palmer: 'Everybody' Believed He Should Avoid the Bengals Before NFL Draft

Watch: Joe Burrow Working Out, Preparing for 2021 Season

Details About Voting For Bengals Ring of Honor Inaugural Class

Burrow Hoping to Get Plenty of Work in With Bengals Wide Receivers Before Camp

Bengals Owner Mike Brown Comments on Ring of Honor

Three Bengals Players That Could Breakout in 2021

The Bengals Should Pursue Free Agent Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses

Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2021

Joe Burrow Throws to Ja'Marr Chase, C.J. Uzomah at Paul Brown Stadium

QB Rankings: How Does Joe Burrow Stack Up Against the Rest of the AFC North?

Joe Burrow is "All Systems Go" For 2021 Season

National Analysts Continue to Question Bengals' Decision in Chase vs Sewell Debate

Jonah Williams Looks Poised for a Breakout

Bengals Sign Seven Draft Picks, including kicker Evan McPherson

Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Receives Big-Time Praise After Minicamp

Cincinnati Signs Veteran Wide Receiver Trent Taylor

Bengals OT D'Ante Smith Continues to Gain Weight in Hopes of Making NFL Leap

Drue Chrisman's Kicking Talents on Display in Viral Video

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook