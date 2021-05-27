Dan Hoard Shares Awesome Story About Bengals Owner Mike Brown

CINCINNATI — Bengals owner Mike Brown recently sat down with Dan Hoard to discuss the Ring of Honor nominees. Their conversation was amazing. It was filled with great stories about Isaac Curtis, Ken Anderson, Ken Riley and other franchise legends.

It is a must-listen to for Bengals fans. And like most great shows and productions, there was some panic behind the scenes.

Hoard peeled back the curtain on the latest edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast.

"I was probably in his (Brown's) office for an hour an a half, as we chatted about the team and a wide variety of topics. When we finished he walked with me to the door and as I was exiting I dropped my digital recorder. And Mike joked 'I hope you didn't just destroy the interview.' I assured him he had nothing to worry about," Hoard said. "I've dropped that recorder dozens of times and it's indestructible. But even if I somehow broke the recorder, the interview was saved on a removable memory card. I was 100% confident that everything was fine. So I got home, loaded the memory card into my laptop, hit play and got ... nothing. Notta. Zilch. Zip. "An NFL owner who happens to be boss happens had given me an hour of his valuable time to do a relatively rare interview and I had managed to destroy the recording. So now what do I do? The segment was fantastic and I knew Bengals fans would really love Mike's stories. But can I really ask him to do it again? I was mortified. But after several minutes of panic and self loathing, I elected to make the phone call of shame, making it abundantly clear that if Mike did not want to re-do the interview, I would certainly understand. "To his credit, he was completely understanding. He may have been cursing me under his breath, but he invited me to come back to his office the next day where he kindly spend another hour sharing stories about the greatest players in franchise history. Just to be safe, I used two recording devices. The end result was a great podcast. I hope that gives you an added sense at just how good a person Mike Brown truly is."

This is a cool story for a variety of reasons. Brown's generosity and willingness to re-record the interview is at the top of the list.

It's followed by Hoard's gaffe. Every broadcaster has been there. We've all lost an interview due to unforeseen circumstances. It may be video, audio or both. It happens.

The fact that it happened to Hoard in arguably his most important interview of the year is a great reminder that things are going to go wrong. We're all human.

Brown didn't have to agree to another interview. No one would've found out. He could've declined. Instead, he sat down with Hoard and had a similar conversation with Bengals legends.

If you haven't heard their conversation, it's certainly worth your time. Listen to it below.

