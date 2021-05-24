Watch: Footage of Joe Burrow Working Out, Preparing for 2021 Season

Watch: Footage of Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Working Out, Preparing for 2021 Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be ready for the start of the 2021 season.
He's done most of his rehab at Paul Brown Stadium over the past six months. He's also been training at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash, which is a suburb of Cincinnati.
The training facility released a trailer of Burrow working out. Watch it below.
Burrow threw to Ja'Marr Chase last week for the first time since Cincinnati drafted the star receiver with the fifth overall pick in last month's NFL Draft.
Burrow, 24, is progressing well, which bodes well for the Bengals' future.
