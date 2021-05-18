Joe Burrow is 'All Systems Go' For Start of 2021 Season

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made it clear from the beginning that his goal was to be ready for the 2021 season opener following knee reconstruction surgery in December.

He's on pace to accomplish that goal according to Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery in Los Angeles.

"He's on track for full go for start of the season," ElAttrache told ESPN's Adam Schefter in a text. "He's doing all the work. He's worked his tail off and been an amazingly mature participant in his recovery. He's focused and great to work with."

There are a few videos of Burrow throwing, but Bengals fans haven't seen much of him since he was carted off of Fed Ex Field in November. Despite that lack of video proof, his surgeon is confident he'll be ready for the start of the season.

"We are very happy with his recovery to say the least," ElAttrache said. "Notwithstanding the nature of his injury and extent of his reconstruction, his knee is performing perfectly. "We just had him tested out here with a high-tech video and biomechanical evaluation and he was ahead of where we anticipated and well into the return to performance phase of his recovery. With him already performing this way, it's 'all systems go' for the start of the season."

This is great news for the Burrow, the Bengals and football fans across the country.

Read Schefter's entire article on Burrow here.

For the latest Bengals news and coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Sign Seven Draft Picks, including kicker Evan McPherson

Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Receives Big-Time Praise After Minicamp

Cincinnati Signs Veteran Wide Receiver Trent Taylor

Bengals OT D'Ante Smith Continues to Gain Weight in Hopes of Making NFL Leap

Drue Chrisman's Kicking Talents on Display in Viral Video

Bengals Sign Two Players to Roster After Tryouts at Rookie Minicamp

WATCH: Chase, Carman and the Rest of the Bengals' Rookies in Action

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 2021 Schedule

Bengals Playing in One of the Best Games of 2021 According to One Analyst

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Schedule Revealed

Watch: Tee Higgins Working Out With Adam "Pacman" Jones

Justin Jefferson Brutally Honest About Joe Burrow vs Kirk Cousins

Former Pro Bowl RG Trai Turner Reportedly Has Reasonable Asking Price

New Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Could Be a Problem For Opposing QBs

LOOK: Check out All 10 of the Bengals' Draft Picks in Their New Uniforms

Bengals Expressing Interest in Free Agent Wide Receiver Dede Westbrook

NFL Insider on Bengals' Decision to Take Ja'Marr Chase: "They Better Be Right"

Locked on Bengals: Paul Alexander Discusses His Work With Jackson Carman

Ja'Marr Chase Receives Big-Time Praise: He's a "Special Player"

AllBengals Exclusive: Jim Breech Excited to Watch Evan McPherson

Joseph Ossai Gives Fun Answer When Asked Which QB He Wants to Sack Most

One Analyst Predicted Jackson Carman's Rise Up Draft Boards

Bengals Release Nominees For Inaugural Ring of Honor

A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Bengals' 2021 Draft Class

Bengals Invite Free Agent Speedster to Minicamp

Former NFL Star Buying Stock in the Bengals' Offense

Joe Mixon's Role Could Expand This Season

Former NFL Star Sees Bengals' Vision With Ja'Marr Chase

Analyst Believes Bengals Have One of the Most Improved O-Line Rooms in the NFL

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson

An Inside Look at the Bengals' Pursuit of Second Round OL Jackson Carman

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook