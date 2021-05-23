Ja'Marr Chase's Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Revealed

The 21-year-old has the highest odds of any non-quarterback.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was firmly in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race last season before suffering a season-ending left knee injury in Week 11.

Former LSU teammate and current Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will get his chance to win the award this season.

Cincinnati took Chase with the fifth pick in last month's NFL Draft. The 21-year-old has the fifth-best odds to win the award (+800). He's the highest ranked non-quarterback.

Only Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones have better odds to win the award. Check out the complete list below.

(Courtesy of BetOnline)

Trevor Lawrence +350

Trey Lance +650

Justin Fields +700

Mac Jones +750

Ja'Marr Chase +800

Zach Wilson +1000

Najee Harris +1000

Kyle Pitts +1000

DeVonta Smith +1200

Javonte Williams +1600

Jaylen Waddle +1800

Davis Mills +2800

Travis Etienne +3300

Rashod Bateman +4000

Terrace Marshall Jr +4000

Trey Sermon +4000

Kadarius Toney +5000

Kyle Trask +5000

Rondale Moore +5000

Kellen Mond +5000

Elijah Moore +5000

For the latest Bengals news and coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

-----

