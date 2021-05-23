Ja'Marr Chase's Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Revealed
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was firmly in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race last season before suffering a season-ending left knee injury in Week 11.
Former LSU teammate and current Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will get his chance to win the award this season.
Cincinnati took Chase with the fifth pick in last month's NFL Draft. The 21-year-old has the fifth-best odds to win the award (+800). He's the highest ranked non-quarterback.
Only Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones have better odds to win the award. Check out the complete list below.
Trevor Lawrence +350
Trey Lance +650
Justin Fields +700
Mac Jones +750
Ja'Marr Chase +800
Zach Wilson +1000
Najee Harris +1000
Kyle Pitts +1000
DeVonta Smith +1200
Javonte Williams +1600
Jaylen Waddle +1800
Davis Mills +2800
Travis Etienne +3300
Rashod Bateman +4000
Terrace Marshall Jr +4000
Trey Sermon +4000
Kadarius Toney +5000
Kyle Trask +5000
Rondale Moore +5000
Kellen Mond +5000
Elijah Moore +5000
For the latest Bengals news and coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Burrow Hoping to Get Plenty of Work in With Bengals Wide Receivers Before Camp
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Comments on Ring of Honor
Three Bengals Players That Could Breakout in 2021
The Bengals Should Pursue Free Agent Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses
Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2021
Joe Burrow Throws to Ja'Marr Chase, C.J. Uzomah at Paul Brown Stadium
QB Rankings: How Does Joe Burrow Stack Up Against the Rest of the AFC North?
Joe Burrow is "All Systems Go" For 2021 Season
National Analysts Continue to Question Bengals' Decision in Chase vs Sewell Debate
Jonah Williams Looks Poised for a Breakout
Bengals Sign Seven Draft Picks, including kicker Evan McPherson
Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Receives Big-Time Praise After Minicamp
Cincinnati Signs Veteran Wide Receiver Trent Taylor
Bengals OT D'Ante Smith Continues to Gain Weight in Hopes of Making NFL Leap
Drue Chrisman's Kicking Talents on Display in Viral Video
Bengals Sign Two Players to Roster After Tryouts at Rookie Minicamp
WATCH: Chase, Carman and the Rest of the Bengals' Rookies in Action
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 2021 Schedule
Bengals Playing in One of the Best Games of 2021 According to One Analyst
Watch: Tee Higgins Working Out With Adam "Pacman" Jones
Justin Jefferson Brutally Honest About Joe Burrow vs Kirk Cousins
New Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Could Be a Problem For Opposing QBs
LOOK: Check out All 10 of the Bengals' Draft Picks in Their New Uniforms
NFL Insider on Bengals' Decision to Take Ja'Marr Chase: "They Better Be Right"
Locked on Bengals: Paul Alexander Discusses His Work With Jackson Carman
Ja'Marr Chase Receives Big-Time Praise: He's a "Special Player"
AllBengals Exclusive: Jim Breech Excited to Watch Evan McPherson
Joseph Ossai Gives Fun Answer When Asked Which QB He Wants to Sack Most
One Analyst Predicted Jackson Carman's Rise Up Draft Boards
Bengals Release Nominees For Inaugural Ring of Honor
A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Bengals' 2021 Draft Class
Bengals Invite Free Agent Speedster to Minicamp
Former NFL Star Buying Stock in the Bengals' Offense
Joe Mixon's Role Could Expand This Season
Former NFL Star Sees Bengals' Vision With Ja'Marr Chase
Analyst Believes Bengals Have One of the Most Improved O-Line Rooms in the NFL
Watch: A Quality Breakdown of New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson
An Inside Look at the Bengals' Pursuit of Second Round OL Jackson Carman
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals