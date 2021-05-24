Eight Teams Have Cap Room to Trade for Julio Jones, Including Bengals' AFC North Rival

CINCINNATI — Julio Jones could be AFC North bound. The two-time All-Pro wide receiver wants out of Atlanta and two of the Bengals' division rivals could [and probably should] be interested.

The Ravens have reportedly kicked the tires on Jones in their quest to surround Lamar Jackson with as many weapons as possible. They don't have the cap space ($9 million) to absorb Jones' contract, so they would have to make a move or two to create enough space before trading for the star wide receiver.

There are only eight NFL teams that have enough cap room to trade for Jones without making any other moves. The Jaguars, Jets, Broncos, Bengals, Lions, Chargers, 49ers and Browns could absorb his $15.3 million salary for 2021.

Let's just get this out of the way: Cincinnati isn't in the market for Jones after taking Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in last month's NFL Draft.

With that said, he would make a ton of sense in Cleveland. The Browns have done a ton to shore up their defense this offseason. Adding a game changer like Jones could be the cherry on top of the sundae in their quest to become Super Bowl contenders.

A trio of Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Jones would be as formidable as any wide receiver group in the NFL.

Atlanta would prefer not to send Jones to an NFC team, which means Cleveland could make a realistic run at him.

A second and a fifth round pick might be enough to get it done. Jones is due $38.3 million over the next three years. His $15.3 million salary in 2021 is fully guaranteed. He also has $2 million guaranteed in 2022.

The Bengals play the Browns, Chargers, Ravens, Packers and 49ers this season. There's been plenty of speculation that he could end up on one of those teams. If that happens, then Cincinnati's secondary will be put to the test against one of the best wide receivers of this generation.

