Cincinnati Bengals Should Pursue Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses in Free Agency
CINCINNATI — The Washington Football Team released veteran right tackle Morgan Moses on Thursday.
Moses was given permission to seek a trade earlier this week. Instead of dealing him, Washington decided to release the veteran after adding multiple players to their offensive line this offseason. They save $7.75 million in cap space by moving on from the veteran.
Moses earned an 80.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2020. He was their sixth highest-graded right tackle last season.
He's made 96 consecutive starts dating back 2015, which says a lot about his durability and his ability to play through injuries.
Adding another prove lineman would give Cincinnati's offensive line a big boost.
Moses could slide in at right tackle and veteran Riley Reiff could kick inside to guard. That would give the Bengals three legitimate starting tackle options in Jonah Williams, Moses and Reiff.
It was one thing to give up a future draft pick in a deal, but now that Moses is free, there's no reason why Cincinnati shouldn't try to sign him.
"I told them I would play wherever. I am open to anything," Reiff said after signing with the Bengals in March. "I am just here to protect Joe and win a lot of football games. I played guard in college. Wherever they ask me to play I will step in and play."
The Bengals' starting offensive line in 2021 could be [from left to right] Williams, Jackson Carman, Trey Hopkins, Reiff and Moses. That would be a huge upgrade from what they've had in past years—especially with proven veterans like Quinton Spain and Xavier Su'a-Filo also on the roster.
The Bengals have to protect Joe Burrow this season. If they do that, then there's no reason why they can't exceed expectations. Adding a veteran like Moses would help them in their quest to keep Burrow upright.
