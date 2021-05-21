Mike Brown Explains Bengals' Decision to Introduce Ring of Honor This Season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are introducing a Ring of Honor this season. Fans, former players and media members have been calling for them to recognize past greats. They're finally getting their wish.

Four prominent figures will be inducted, including Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz. Season ticket holders will vote on the other two members of the inaugural class.

Owner and team President Mike Brown discussed the Ring of Honor with Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast.

"The public wants it and on a personal level my granddaughter who works for us now, Elizabeth (Blackburn), she's pretty keen on what the public wants and she told me so. So we're going to go forward with this," Brown said. "I might've had thoughts about why it might wait for later, but we're going forward and the public has reacted very well. They appreciate the fact that we're going to have it and the old players like it. That's the part that has meant the most to me. They really perked up their ears when this started. They want to be involved with it. It is something that gets their interest. So we'll try to do it right. I think it'll be well received. We're going to make it a process that goes on for a number of years and we're gradually going to build up the players who are included as the years go on, but it'll be fun as we go through it."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest news and breakdowns, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Elizabeth Blackburn's influence clearly mattered in the decision to create a Ring of Honor this season. It's good to see Brown being willing and open to change, even if he wasn't on board with the idea initially.

Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with Brown below.

For the latest Bengals news and coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Three Bengals Players That Could Breakout in 2021

The Bengals Should Pursue Free Agent Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses

Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2021

Joe Burrow Throws to Ja'Marr Chase, C.J. Uzomah at Paul Brown Stadium

QB Rankings: How Does Joe Burrow Stack Up Against the Rest of the AFC North?

Joe Burrow is "All Systems Go" For 2021 Season

National Analysts Continue to Question Bengals' Decision in Chase vs Sewell Debate

Jonah Williams Looks Poised for a Breakout

Bengals Sign Seven Draft Picks, including kicker Evan McPherson

Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Receives Big-Time Praise After Minicamp

Cincinnati Signs Veteran Wide Receiver Trent Taylor

Bengals OT D'Ante Smith Continues to Gain Weight in Hopes of Making NFL Leap

Drue Chrisman's Kicking Talents on Display in Viral Video

Bengals Sign Two Players to Roster After Tryouts at Rookie Minicamp

WATCH: Chase, Carman and the Rest of the Bengals' Rookies in Action

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 2021 Schedule

Bengals Playing in One of the Best Games of 2021 According to One Analyst

Watch: Tee Higgins Working Out With Adam "Pacman" Jones

Justin Jefferson Brutally Honest About Joe Burrow vs Kirk Cousins

New Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Could Be a Problem For Opposing QBs

LOOK: Check out All 10 of the Bengals' Draft Picks in Their New Uniforms

NFL Insider on Bengals' Decision to Take Ja'Marr Chase: "They Better Be Right"

Locked on Bengals: Paul Alexander Discusses His Work With Jackson Carman

Ja'Marr Chase Receives Big-Time Praise: He's a "Special Player"

AllBengals Exclusive: Jim Breech Excited to Watch Evan McPherson

Joseph Ossai Gives Fun Answer When Asked Which QB He Wants to Sack Most

One Analyst Predicted Jackson Carman's Rise Up Draft Boards

Bengals Release Nominees For Inaugural Ring of Honor

A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Bengals' 2021 Draft Class

Bengals Invite Free Agent Speedster to Minicamp

Former NFL Star Buying Stock in the Bengals' Offense

Joe Mixon's Role Could Expand This Season

Former NFL Star Sees Bengals' Vision With Ja'Marr Chase

Analyst Believes Bengals Have One of the Most Improved O-Line Rooms in the NFL

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson

An Inside Look at the Bengals' Pursuit of Second Round OL Jackson Carman

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook