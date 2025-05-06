Instant Analysis: What's Next for Cincinnati Bengals After Latest Cap Clearing Move?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to a re-worked contract with starting safety Geno Stone according to Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com.
Stone was scheduled to make $6.475 million this season. Instead, he agreed to a one-year, $4.9 million contract that includes $1.575 million guaranteed.
What does it mean?
Well, it likely ensures Stone will be on the roster this season. It gives the Bengals an extra $1.575 million in cap space.
Cincinnati signed Stone last March to a two-year, $14 million contract. He started all 17 games for the Bengals last year, but was inconsistent on the field. He did end the year strong, finishing the season with 81 tackles and four interceptions.
The Bengals didn't add a safety in the 2025 NFL Draft. By re-working Stone's deal, they clear more cap space and give him some security for this season.
Jordan Battle and Stone are expected to start at safety for the Bengals in 2025. Tycen Anderson and Daijahn Anthony are also projected to make the 53-man roster.
Stone is the second player that re-worked his contract in recent weeks. The Bengals made a similar move with Zack Moss last month. Both veterans were entering the final year of their respective contracts.
What's Next?
While this move gives Cincinnati some added flexibility, it doesn't necessarily mean the Bengals will use the extra cap space on another safety.
What will they do?
It's an interesting question. The Trey Hendrickson situation is lingering over the franchise. The NFL's sack leader wants a new contract.
Germaine Pratt's future is also in question. No one expects him to remain in Cincinnati. Will they find a trade partner? It feels unlikely.
Cincinnati may use the extra cap space they've created to make another run at signing Hendrickson to a multi-year extension. Or maybe they feel like they can add a veteran safety to the room with Stone's contract in a more manageable spot.
The top options in free agency are Julian Blackmon and Justin Simmons. Two other names that Cincinnati could be interested in are Marcus Williams and Jordan Whitehead.
The Bengals have given themselves more flexibility in recent weeks, which is an indicator that another move is coming.
We'll see what they do, but they certainly have the resources to get Hendrickson's deal done and add a veteran or two in free agency.