Jake Browning Sheds Light on Joe Burrow's Focus Following Toe Surgery
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery last Friday on his left toe.
The 28-year-old is expected to miss a minimum of three months. While the Bengals haven't put any timetable on it, Burrow is already doing everything he can with hopes of returning to the field this season.
Burrow was in the locker room with quarterback Jake Browning on Monday following a disappointing 48-10 loss to the Vikings. The 38-point defeat was the worst in team history.
Burrow was on a cart and had his left foot wrapped. Meanwhile, Browning completed 19-of-27 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against the Vikings, including a pick six.
Did Burrow have any advice for Browning after watching the film?
"He's in the middle of some rehab and all that," Browning said on Thursday. "So not a whole lot."
That quote says a lot about Burrow.
One, he's clearly focused on recovering and doing everything he can to play again this season. It's early in the process, but that's a good sign.
It also shows that Burrow isn't going to hover over Browning during this process. Browning made seven starts in 2023. He had his ups and downs during that stretch, ultimately leading Cincinnati to a 4-3 record.
If Browning can lead the Bengals to an above .500 record this time, then they'll be in good shape. Their 2-0 start helps their cause.
The downside?
Browning and the Bengals have a tough schedule over the next four weeks. They play the Broncos in Denver on Monday Night Football. They come home for a matchup with the Detroit Lions, then they hit the road to play the Packers in Green Bay and end the four game swing with a home matchup against the Steelers.
Check out the Bengals' entire 2025 regular season schedule here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube