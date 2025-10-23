Ja'Marr Chase Has Hilarious Response to Joe Flacco's Viral Video
CINCINNATI — Don't expect to see Ja'Marr Chase eating at a restaurant by himself anytime soon.
The Bengals star receiver had a hilarious response when asked about Joe Flacco's comments that went viral on Wednesday.
"For me, it's trying to find ways to maybe stay over here a little bit longer, then just take myself out of that mindset and call home," Flacco said. "Go sit at a restaurant by myself and realize that man, that's pretty enjoyable to do. I tell people all the time, I used to see guys sitting at a bar by themselves or just sitting by themselves eating and I'm like, 'Man, I feel so bad for that guy.' You always want to go join him and now I realize, that dude was in heaven. And not to say that's not what I want, I'd rather be at home sitting at the dinner table with my kids and hearing what the hell they were talking about all day. But if you have to do it, you may as well take advantage of it."
Chase, 25, is much younger than Flacco (40). The star receiver dismissed the idea of going to a restaurant by himself.
"Of course not," Chase said with a smirk. "I would never go eat by myself. I could do that at home."
What if he saw Flacco eating by himself at a restaurant?
"I would tell him, bro, we got to go get in the back room or something," Chase said.
The video of Flacco got millions of views. Parents across the NFL world reacted to the relatable comments from the father of four.
Chase's level of superstardom and age have him in a different position than his quarterback.
The Bengals are 1-1 with Flacco at quarterback. He's thrown for 561 yards and five touchdowns. Chase has had 255 of those yards and two touchdowns.
Watch the clip below:
For more from Chase and the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 60,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast